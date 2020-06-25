Madison County’s Mekhi Burdette signs with Faulkner University

GURLEY, Ala. – Last season, Mekhi Burdette was the star of many Madison County football highlights and now we’ll be hearing his name a lot more as he heads to college where he’ll be taking handoffs.

Burdette signed to play for Faulkner University where he’s hoping to take on a role at running back, but he says he’ll play whatever his team needs him to, which is exactly what he did at the high school level.

Burdette says he can’t wait to keep playing the game that he loves and his recruiting process wasn’t really a difficult one after he found Faulkner.

“Faulkner’s a great school and they have a Bible program, so I’m excited to get closer to God and everything so it really wasn’t that hard,” Burdette said. “Meeting new guys and the competitive part about it I can’t wait to compete.

Burdette was surrounded by family and friends on his big day, and he says it meant the world to him to have his former Tigers teammates come and support him.

“It means a lot,” Burdette said. “I really do love these guys and they’ve always been there. It’s a different type of friendship it’s almost like family and to see them before I go off means everything to me.”