MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Board of Education has named the district’s first full-time athletic administrator. Madison County-native Matt Rogers will start right away.

As Athletic Administrator, Rogers will oversee all sports activities and athletic directors within the Madison County School system which includes five high schools that compete in AHSAA activities.

Rogers attended Central and Riverton schools before becoming a Buckhorn High School graduate in 2008. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Mississippi State University and a master’s degree at the University of West Alabama.

After school Rogers returned to Madison County where he spent nine years teaching and coaching football at Buckhorn Middle School. Most recently he served as an assistant principal and athletic director at Sparkman High School.

Rogers said he looks forward to helping staff and student-athletes of Madison County continue their reputations for achieving excellence.