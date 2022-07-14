GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) – We are just a few weeks away from opening night of the high school football season here in Alabama and teams are doing what they can to get ready.

On Thursday a handful of local football teams were at Madison County High School for a 7-on-7 challenge.

Lee, Grissom, North Jackson, DAR, Section, Geraldine, Pisgah and the Madison County Tigers were all out there for a day of competition and working to get better.

The challenge allowed teams to get in eight 25 minute games throughout the day. It allows them all the chance to implement what they’ve been working on, face some new competition, and see how ready to go they are for kickoff.

“We just ask these guys to come, all of these coaches do a great job of wanting to work their kids and getting better and just give them an opportunity to compete. A lot of these schools we don’t get to play so this gives us an opportunity to compete against somebody, some other schools that we don’t normally see. It just gives us an opportunity and them an opportunity to see some teams that they wouldn’t normally get to compete against,” Madison Country head football coach Matt Putnam said.

The high school football season in Alabama begins Aug .18.