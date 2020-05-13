Madison County Football looking to capitalize off of successful 2019 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In 2019, Madison County Football had the talent and the heart, winning the Class 5A Region 8 title. The Tigers will play a 4A schedule in 2020 and head coach Scott Sharp hopes his team can build on that success from a year ago.

Rocco DiSangro: We’re hopeful that there is a football season this year but have you gone through that scenario in your head that there may not be?

Scott Sharp: I think we all probably think about that. It’s really hard to fathom I think most important is the health of everyone involved and certainly us as coaches we know that, just so much of the high school career is focused upon the high school athletics and about the teamwork and the ability to be able to deal with others so I know first and foremost sports are secondary compared to the health of all those involved. We’re hopeful that things continue to improve and hopefully we’ll get back to play in some sort of way this year regardless of what happens.

RD: What are your expectations for this season with this season for this football team with the roster you have right here?

SS: Yeah you know we talked about one of the things I had the guys do in the last couple of weeks is fill out their team goals and their individual goals. You know I caution about looking too far ahead because I think the next game is probably the most important game. We want to be able to win our region we want to be able to host a first round playoff goal and from that time we want to play the best football we possibly can play whatever that can be. We just want to play the best we can be win our region and hopefully get to the playoffs be in the dance and have an opportunity to keep advancing.

RD: Big time year from you guys just a season ago. No spring football this season to get prepared for that. How do you capitalize on that in a virtual age right now?

SS: Just like so many of the other coaches that you’ve spoken with we’ve been able to stay in contact with our guys through virtual methods and we’ve had good participation but as we relayed to our guys so much of the success that’s going to depend on the coming year is going to be about who takes advantage during these last couple of months during the summer and how we’re able to improve over these next several months.