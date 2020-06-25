Madison County football hoping for another playoff run in 2020 season

GURLEY, Ala. – Last season, Madison County finished as region champions and made it to the third round of the playoffs, and they’re hoping to do that again this year but this team wants to make it a little bit farther this season.

Head coach Scott Sharp and his players say they’re thankful to be back on the field together as a team and they’re looking forward to what they’re hoping is a great season.

“We got off to a good start,” Sharp said. “Not having spring practice and missing a lot of time with our guys in the spring certainly shows, but I certainly feel like our guys can get them where we need to be. I think they’ve worked hard these past three weeks and we like what we see right now.”

The Tigers will see some changes this season; they’ve moved from 5A to 4A, but they say that doesn’t change their mindset and approach on Friday nights at all.

“We want to build on that same mindset that we had last year and we’ve talked to our guys a lot about being unselfish and being what’s best for the team and I think one of the things that was a difference maker for our team last year is we had guys that were willing to put the team first,” Sharp said. “I think if we keep that same mindset going forward this year I think we could have a very successful season. I don’t think there’s a whole lot of difference in 4A and 5A football we’re gonna play quality opponents. Every Friday night, we’re gonna have to come out and play our best football to have a chance to win, so I don’t think that that matters at all.”

The Tigers are set to open the 2020 season against Buckhorn on August 21.