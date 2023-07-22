GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) – Jordan Chunn’s football career has taken him all over. After five successful years at Troy, Chunn made stops with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Birmingham Stallions. But no matter what, he always kept his Madison County family close to him which is why he wanted to host a camp on Saturday.

Chunn hosted the first annual “mini pro camp” at his alma mater Madison County High School. Over 90 kids ages five through 12 did a series of drills and agility training, doing activities like they would at a real pro day.

Chunn said giving back to his community is something he’s wanted to do for a few years now and it was important to do something a little different, giving these kids something to strive for in their future.

“It’s a small community, small communities they’re behind one another so the town of Gurley made me who I am today,” Chunn said. “Whenever they go to camps, they’re going to be doing tests like this. I think I started running the 40 when I was in ninth grade, these kids are five years old out here getting started. They get to focus on that at an early age and lock in and know what they do, they can go to these camps and be great.”

Chunn is now a teacher at Madison County High School and assistant offensive coordinator for the football team.