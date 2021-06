MADISON, Ala. – A second Madison area team is heading to the Dizzy Dean World Series in July and they need the community’s help to get there.

The Madison City Blue 7U all-star team won the Dizzy Dean State Tournament over the weekend.

The team will be at ACE Hardware in Madison this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. washing cars to raise money for their trip to the world series.

The world series begins July 2nd in Southaven, Mississippi.