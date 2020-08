American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The annual Madison Bowl will be moving to a different venue for 2020.

The game, which pits James Clemens against Bob Jones, will be held at Louis Crews Stadium instead of the Madison City Stadium.

WHNT News 19 Sports Director Rocco DiSangro says sources told him the game is being moved to accommodate 8,000-9,000 fans and stay within social distancing guidelines.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.

