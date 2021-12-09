Madison Academy’s Lilli Burch signs to play volleyball at the next level

Another Madison Academy Mustang has signed the dotted line to play at the next level and this time it’s from the volleyball team.

Lilli Burch is heading to Henderson, Tennessee and will take her middle blocking talents to the Freed-Hardeman Lions’ program.

Burch isn’t like a lot of volleyball players who play in college; she only started playing the game in 8th grade so her family never really thought she’d sign to play volleyball, but Burch says she’s blessed to have the opportunity to chase her dreams.

“A lot of my friends played volleyball, so I was like why not pick up a sport and play with my friends because they’re going on tournaments and trips together and I thought it would be so much fun to go with them,” Burch said. “I didn’t think it would turn into what it is now but it was a blessing in disguise. I’m excited to just have the college experience and be able to play a sport while in college.”

Congrats to Lilli and her entire family on this incredible accomplishment!