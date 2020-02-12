Madison Academy’s Evan Craighead signs with Naval Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Evan Craighead has decided to take the road less traveled by, according to his mother.

The Madison Academy football player has signed to the United States Naval Academy to play football at the next level. Craighead has been recruited to play outside linebacker.

Craighead says he's thrilled to continue his athletic career, but he knows that the Naval Academy will also prepare him for life after football.

"I know it's not easy and everybody I've talked to that went there said it's not easy, but nothing in life should be easy that's worth doing so I'm happy that's the decision I made and I'm looking forward to it," Craighead said. "Playing at a high level every year, going to the playoffs every year, 10 win seasons, being a state runner-up basically just got me ready for what big time football is gonna be like."