(WHNT) — Another Madison Academy Mustang signed to continue their athletic career at the next level; Cody Baerlocher from the boys basketball team is heading to Sewanee: The University of the South.

Baerlocher says he’s looking forward to playing basketball for the Sewanee program, but he’s also excited about continuing his academic career.

“They have a great basketball program with great coaches and great guys. When I went up there on my visit, it was really awesome and the campus is amazing,” Baerlocher said. “They have a great academic program too. I’m very interested in medicine and they have a great pre-med program up there so just something I wanted to continue.”

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.