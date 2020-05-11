Madison Academy’s Cam Busby leaves mark on Mustangs program despite shortened senior season

MADISON, Ala. – Many local high school baseball players are taking their talents to the college level, but not Madison Academy’s Cam Busby.

Busby decided his career would end in high school and due to COVID-19, his time on the mound ended a little earlier than expected.

Despite having his senior season cut short, Busby still managed to break a couple school records and leave his mark on the Mustangs program.

“It’s been a good ride,” Busby said. “You know, my freshman and sophomore year getting a little bit of time to pitch especially was awesome and then in my junior and senior year having a starting role was super cool. Making it far in playoffs last year, having the chance to win, falling short and especially this season getting my senior year cut short is tough.”

Busby set the single season and ERA records at Madison Academy without a complete senior season.

“It’s obviously pretty cool. I’ve got to brag on my defense a little bit because I’m not the type of guy that strikes out a lot of people. I get a lot of ground balls, a lot of pop flies and my defense making non-routine plays is definitely something that helped me with the ERA for sure saving a lot of runs and some big games,” Busby said.

“I wasn’t thinking about any kind of record or anything,” Busby added. “But I was just going out there and doing my best every game and playing 110 percent for Coach Pressley and Coach Mitchell and for the team. I think that’s what everybody’s mindset was going into this year.”

Coach David Pressley said, “He threw a complete game shutout against both Hartselle and Grissom this season, which was a big highlight and threw well against another big school, James Clemens. He did compile a lot of innings early because we kind of listened to him and being an older guy and he’d been around the horn a little bit we were letting him make some decisions on, you know, staying in the game, want to continue on to compete, that kind of thing. There’s always questions as a coach with pitch counts and taking care of arms is important, but in hindsight, now knowing that the COVID happened this season cut short, we’re so glad we allowed him to compete more. Knowing we lost a lot of our season he was as bummed out about it as anybody I think, and that will go to his competitiveness and pure desire to play and desire to win, and those type things, but really the impact he’s made on a program since his sophomore year has been incredible and he’s done it and a little bit different ways.”

We asked Busby why he decided to not continue to play baseball at the next level.

“I still love baseball, like I said, but it’s something that you have to do all the time, all year round, especially in college. And I just kind of made the decision to not do it. I don’t think I’m gonna regret it at all, but I will say I’m definitely gonna miss it. But I think it’s going to turn out good in the long run for sure,” Busby said.

Busby is thankful for the time he did have with his teammates.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with coaches and my family especially, but definitely just been reminiscing on the good times that we had. It’s definitely tough to see my senior season go to waste for the most part, I mean, we practice all summer, practice all fall in the spring to get to the state championship and obviously not being able to do that was hard, but just thinking back on all the memories we made with the team past few years it’s pretty awesome,” he said.

“My favorite part of the year or every season has been the beach trip,” Busby added. “We didn’t get to do that this year, but we go down to the beach every year and play and we make a lot of memories down there. Just being with the guys, that was my favorite part about baseball. Just being with the team. Being with the team on those cold, rainy days, and pulling the tarp and putting it back on four times in the same day is kind of those are those are some memories that I’ll never forget for sure.”

We asked Pressley what he would miss most about coaching Cam.

“Not having questions, you know. I mean he’s not only that kind of kid on the mound, but he’s been a leader on our team,” Pressley said. “He’s a spiritual leader on our campus, which is an amazing thing. He loves and cares about his teammates, all the things that we push daily in our program; to love people and serve people. He’s not ever one you’re having to call into question on doing those things. Man, he’s just gonna be missed because I don’t know that I’ve coached a pitcher with that kind of consistency over that kind of career. The fact that he wants the ball and when you give him the ball you just know that you got a really good chance to win the game for three full seasons, that’s unbelievable just to be honest with you. But most of all, just I love the person that he is.”