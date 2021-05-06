Madison Academy sweeps Hayden; Hartselle forces game three in Thursday night playoff action

HAYDEN, Ala. – Madison Academy beat Hayden 7-3 in game one, and 7-4 in game two for the sweep in the best of three series. The Mustangs are headed to the AHSAA Class 5A Baseball state semifinals, where they will face the winner of Alexandria and Russellville.

Check out some other scores from Thursday night playoff action:



Quarterfinal Pairings/Results

All best 2-of-3 series will be May 7-8 unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 2A

Mars Hill Bible (24-14) 5-1, Spring Garden (27-16) 2-12 (Game 3, Fri., May 7, 4:30 p.m.)

Westbrook Christian (25-7) 15-10, Decatur Heritage (25-8) 2-5 (Westbrook Christian (25-7) wins series 2-0)

CLASS 5A

Madison Academy (31-10) 7-7, Hayden (19-13) 3-4 (Madison Academy (31-10) wins series 2-0)

Russellville (37-6) 6, Alexandria (24-17) 1 (Game 2 and 3, Fri., May 7, 4:30 p.m.)

CLASS 6A

Hartselle (39-17) 3-4, Oxford (32-7) 7-1 (Game 3, Fri., May 7, 5:30 p.m.)

