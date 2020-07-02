Madison Academy football gearing up for year two with Bob Godsey

MADISON, Ala. – This upcoming season will look a little bit different for the Madison Academy football team. The Mustangs moved from 5A to 4A so they’ve got some new opponents this year, but these guys say that doesn’t matter their mindset stays the same and it’s simple: they just want to win.

“Every day we choose to make a goal and try to achieve it every day,” said Madison Academy senior quarterback Avery Seaton. “We’re coming after everything this year because it got taken away from us last year so we’re coming for the blue map this year.”

“We just want to be better than we were last year,” head coach Bob Godsey said. “We want to be a little bit better with attention to detail and taking care of little things.”

“We all have our eyes on the prize, so we know what we’ve got to do and I feel like this year we’re really coming together as a team to get to the end point I’m excited for it,” said Madison Academy junior center Kaden Young.

Of course, the Mustangs are dealing with coming back to summer workouts after the COVID-19 break, but they say that hasn’t really affected them; they came back to training fired up and ready to go.

“It’s been going great just to get back out here with my guys and get back to practicing it’s amazing,” Seaton said. “I love my guys and I love being around them. This year is going to be special for us.”

“I don’t really think we skipped a beat,” Young said. “I think we really kind of stayed in touch with each other and worked with each other through the quarantine and everything we really knew what we had to do to come together.”