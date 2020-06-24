Madison Academy baseball looking ahead to 2021 season

MADISON, Ala. – The high school baseball season won’t be here for a while, but that didn’t really matter for the Madison Academy team.

After having this past season cut short, the Mustangs were itching to get back on the practice field, so they got started prepping for the 2021 season right away.

“We’re really just trying to get them on the field and get them together,” said Mustangs head coach Davis Pressley. “We are doing some fundamental work, getting some swings and things, but we just want to be together again as a team. Their effort and their enthusiasm has been really good you see them getting after it together and having fun.”

The Mustangs stay in 5A next season, but they do have some new competition in their area. Even though it’s so far away, Pressley says he thinks the 2021 season will be one to remember for his team.

“It will be a very fun year we have 10 seniors and just a great group of kids that are fun to be around,” Pressley said. “I think they’ll really carry us.”

Pressley says it’ll be competitive for his team as far as lineup spots go, but he thinks that’ll make his players better as a whole.

“It’ll be very big for them to kind of buy in and push the guy next to them, but we really like the group we have coming back. There’s going to be a lot of energy knowing what we thought were capable of doing to get in and take that experience we did have two years ago in the playoffs if we can make a run again.”