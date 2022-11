BATON ROUGE, La. (WHNT) – Brian Kelly made a risky move and it paid off. After scoring a touchdown on their drive in overtime, he made the call to go for 2 and got it, as No. 10 LSU got the 32-31 win over No. 6 Alabama.

It’s the second loss of the season for the Tide, the first time they’ve dropped multiple games before the Iron Bowl since 2010.