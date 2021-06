Alabama outfielder Owen Diodati (16) during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cole McConnell had a home run, a double and three RBIs, and No. 16 overall seed and host Louisiana Tech beat No. 3 regional seed Alabama 10-8 to advance to the Ruston Regional final.

Steele Netterville hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth and Philip Matulia added an RBI single to give Louisiana Tech a 9-5 lead.

Alabama scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth but left the tying run on first when Zane Denton fliedd out to end the Crimson Tide’s season.