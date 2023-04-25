HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Soccer fans, get ready! Huntsville City Football Club’s (HCFC) home opener is just weeks away and renovation to Joe Davis Stadium is nearly complete.

Renovations to Joe Davis Stadium, the future home of HCFC, continues to progress ahead of the club’s home opener on May 19. HCFC provided News 19 with updated photos of the ongoing renovation project to Joe Davis Stadium.

With the renovations, Joe Davis Stadium will seat 6,000 fans and include new concession stands, a press box and other amenities.

The City of Huntsville and Nashville Soccer Club announced the launch of their MLS NEXT Pro team in July 2022. HCFC began playing in March but has played their first six games on the road as the construction on Joe Davis Stadium is completed. The home opener for the club is set for May 19.

Joe Davis Stadium was originally opened as the home of the Huntsville Stars in 1985 but has remained vacant since 2015.

