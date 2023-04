MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — After 33 years as a high school basketball head coach, Bob Jones boys basketball head coach Luther Tiggs is retiring.

Tiggs coached at Buckhorn, Sparkman, James Clemens and was most recently in charge of the Patriots; he finishes his career with 427 wins.

Congrats to Coach Tiggs on an incredible career and News 19 wishes you a happy retirement.