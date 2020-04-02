Lone senior Ashley Ferguson wraps up great career with Madison Academy Girls Soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Ashley Ferguson has battled injuries throughout her playing career, but that didn't stop the only senior on the Madison Academy Girls Soccer team from finishing strong. We spoke with Ferguson and head coach Jared Keesee about an unexpected end to the season, and what she meant to the program.

Rocco DiSangro: Coach first and foremost it’s been a wild time for coaches and student athletes across the nation. How has this news that your season has been canceled personally affected you?

Jared Keesee: Well personally I mean it’s you kind of have to take a step back I actually have free time now which is nice but obviously I’d rather be coaching and it’s been pretty tough trying to communicate with the players. Let them know this is the end when we actually got an idea of what was about to happen we were at halftime of what ended up being our last game.

RD: To be the lone senior on this team, the heart and soul you’ve been with this team from the start from a freshman to now. What has that journey been like?

Ashley Ferguson: it’s crazy honestly. Just kind of experiencing all through my own kind of my own lens and I really enjoyed it, I’ve gotten to bond with younger grades and just makes it so much fun to be around and I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.

JK: She’s really is a coaches dream as far as how she handles herself on and off the field how she communicates with the team how she leads them. So she as you said she has been the heart for the teams, she’s also very intelligent she’s top of her class. Hate to see her with her career kind of end the way it has and with injuries plaguing her she had two knee surgeries before the season and really gutted it out to be able to play for us.

RD: Did you have a chance to even have a bit of a senior night and if so what was that like?

AF: Thankfully I do go to a small school and the principal of the school was actually able to like decorate the soccer players lockers for senior night on that Tuesday so I did get stuff from the team that day. It was special it wasn’t what I imagined but I am thankful the principal our coach and other players were able to get that together just for that day to make me feel special.

RD: Now that you’re done playing soccer the high school career has wrapped up, what is next for you?

AF: I am going to the University of Alabama to go major in biology hopefully go to medical school and I do plan to play soccer in college intramural or club just because it is something that I love and I don’t want to forget right now. I’ve learned a lot through it and I continue to grow through it as hopefully meet new people in college to carry me through the next stage.

