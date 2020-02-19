Local wrestlers put on a show at AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Our local wrestlers put on a show Saturday at the Von Braun Center in the State Wrestling Tournament. Many of them placed, and a few of them brought home state championships.

As a team the Arab Knights won the Class 1A-5A State Championship which wasn't the first for head coach Michael Pruitt's program.

Here is a look at the individual state champions from the area:

1A-5A 106 lbs Cabe Dunn - Arab

1A-5A 113 lbs Jacob Holland - Arab

6A 120 lbs Lincoln Bryant - Hartselle

7A 195 lbs Stephen Cagle - Huntsville

7A 220 lbs Ryan Keepers - James Clemens