HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – This week, high school volleyball has taken over the VBC as teams look to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament at the North Super Regionals.

In Class 7A action, Bob Jones beat Oak Mountain 3-0 while Hoover defeated Huntsville 3-2.

In the Class 5A semifinals, Lawrence County swept Arab 3-0.

In the Class 3A semifinals, Plainview swept Westbrook Christian 3-0 while Geraldine also got the 3-0 sweep over Glencoe.

Head to the AHSAA website to view all of the North Super Regional scores.

The state tournament begins Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Birmingham.