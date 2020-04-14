Local training facility helping high school teams stay active

When Godspeed found out that non-essential businesses, like their performance training facility, wouldn’t be operating like normal during COVID-19, they decided to figure out a way to keep athletes active.

Godspeed has taken their workouts to the virtual level to help high school teams, like the Bob Jones baseball team, get that training in as a group even if it’s through a screen.

“As long as an athlete somewhere close to about 10 yards, we can make sure we get everything done that they need to,” said athlete performance coach, Brad Bowen. “Not only am I able to do the movements, but I’m also able to look at this large TV screen that’s right in front of us and be able to coach athletes that I’ve never even met in person.”

Bowen says he enjoys seeing the interaction that these teams get; even if it’s not in person, working out in a group setting like this can be very beneficial.

“Another thing that we’re all missing during this time is human interaction,” Bowen said. “It’s really interesting to watch these athletes become creative and then also build off of each other, and those guys have some interaction they get to see their friends that they’re used to playing a game with.”

“We’re trying to keep teams together we’re trying to find ways to keep them engaged,” said director of Godspeed Jones Valley, Jason Sabio. “We want to keep serving and if we can’t serve people within our four walls, we had to get creative to serve them outside.”

Bowen says he knows it would be easy to sit around and play video games all day but sticking with their training is crucial for these student athletes.

“The most important thing to these athletes right now in this time is for them to remain active,” Bowen said. “Stay moving, find a load and use it as we’re doing these exercises this is going to help develop them better.”