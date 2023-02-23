(WHNT) — The high school regional basketball tournaments wrapped up on Thursday with three more North Alabama teams punching their ticket to the state tournament in Birmingham.

Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Wednesday:

Northwest Regional

4A

Deshler girls 64, Priceville 68

Deshler boys 51, Westminster Christian 55

Northeast Regional

3A

Plainview girls 43, Susan Moore 63

Plainview boys 67, Piedmont 48

The State Finals begin in Birmingham on February 27 and run through Saturday, March 4.