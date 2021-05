Local teams shine in AHSAA Baseball playoffs

HARVEST, Ala. – Sparkman beat Spain Park 4-3 on a walkoff in game one of its playoff series, but fell in game two 6-5. The two teams will play a decisive game three Saturday at noon.

Hartselle rolled to its second sweep of the postseason beating Homewood 7-2 in game one and 3-0 in game two. The Tigers will square off with Oxford in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Other scores:

CLASS 1A

Sumiton Christian (16-18) 9-5, Covenant Christian (16-18) 3-1 (Sumiton Christian (16-18) wins series 2-0)

Lindsay Lane (20-11) 2-2, Donoho (18-10) 1-3 (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)

Marion County (7-13) 15-15, Belgreen 0-4, (Marion County wins series 2-0)



CLASS 2A

Falkville (23-10) 7-2, Spring Garden (21-13) 1-18, (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)

Mars Hill Bible (23-13) 12-14, West End (12-12) 2-2 (Mars Hill Bible (23-13) wins series 2-0)

Decatur Heritage (27-5) 12 at Southeastern (20-14) 4 (Decatur Heritage 27-5 wins series 2-0)



CLASS 3A

Piedmont (31-4) 12-6, Sylvania (11-18) 6-1 (Piedmont (31-4) wins series 2-0)

Fyffe (22-1) 4-6 at Ohatchee (20-9) 2-4 (Fyffe (22-1) wins series 2-0)

Phil Campbell (32-3) 3-10 at Geraldine 2-0 (14-12) (Phil Campbell (32-3) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 4A

Oneonta (20-6) 11-8, Brooks (14-16) 8-5, (Oneonta wins series 2-0)

Deshler (24-8) 8-4, Curry (23-10) 5-5, (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)

North Jackson 12-8, Cherokee County (17-13) 2-6 (North Jackson wins series 2-0)

West Limestone (28-7) 0-5, Hamilton (20-14) 2-1 (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)



CLASS 5A

Sardis (18-11) 5-1, at Hayden (17-10) 2-4 , (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)

Madison Academy (29-10) 4-6, St. Clair County (21-15) 1-3 (Madison Academy (29-10) wins series 2-0)

Ardmore (16-19) 3-6 at Alexandria (21-13) 1-12, (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)

Russellville (34-5) 10-3 at Corner (17-13) 2-8, (Game 3, Sat., May 1, 1 p.m.)





CLASS 6A

Hartselle 7-3, Homewood, 2-0, (Hartselle wins series 2-0)



CLASS 7A

Florence (25-8) 11-7, Thompson (18-11) 3-9, (Florence wins series 2-0)

Sparkman (23-10) 4-5, Spain Park (25-10) 3-6, (Game 3 Sat., May 1, noon)

Hewitt-Trussville (28-4) 3-6, Grissom (22-14) 2-3 (Hewitt-Trussville (28-4) wins series 2-0)

Hoover (22-19) 3-6, Bob Jones (26-21) 1-3 (Hoover (22-19) wins series 2-0)

