Soccer State Final Four gets underway at John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After one year away due to COVID-19, the AHSAA Soccer State Final Four is back at John Hunt Park.

The best of the best in the state of Alabama made their way to the Rocket City with hopes of leaving with a blue map.

Check out some scores from Thursday’s playoff action:

AHSAA 30th State Soccer Championships

THURSDAY’S SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

Donoho (21-0-2) 4, Whitesburg Christin (12-5-0) 0

Trinity Presbyterian (18-4-2) 3, Cottage Hill Christian (14-3-4) 2

Finals

Donoho (21-0-2) vs. Trinity Presbyterian (18-4-2), Fri., May 7, 7 p.m.



CLASS 1A/3A BOYS

Bayside Academy (20-1-2) 2, St. Luke’s Episcopal (15-7-1) 0

Mars Hill Bible (20-1-0) 2, Collinsville (15-5-1) 1 (2 OT)

Finals

Bayside Academy (20-1-2) vs. Mars Hill Bible (20-1-0), Fri., May 7, 5 p.m.



CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS

St. John Paul II Catholic (17-4-0) 2, Guntersville (14-6-0) 0

Montgomery (19-0-1) 5, John Carroll Catholic (19-10-1) 0

4A/5A Finals

St. John Paul II Catholic (17-4-0) vs. Montgomery Academy (18-2-1) 0



CLASS 4A/5A BOYS

Russellville (19-0-0) 3, Crossville (14-4-0) 2 (OT)

Indian Springs (23-2-1) 2, Montgomery Academy (18-2-1) 0

4A/5A Finals

Russellville (19-0-0) vs. Indian Springs (23-2-1), Fri. May 7, 5 p.m.



FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Homewood (19-2-0) vs. Southside-Gadsden (15-4-2), Fri., 9 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal (15-5-3) vs. Northridge (12-6-3)m Fri., 9 a.m.

Finals,

Sat., May 8, noon



CLASS 6A BOYS

Homewood (16-3-3) vs. Fort Payne (17-2-3), Fri., 11 a.m.

McGill-Toolen Catholic (19-5-4) vs. Pelham (18-5-1), Fri. 11 a.m.

Finals

Sat., May 8, 10 a.m.



CLASS 7A GIRLS

Smith Station (14-4-3) vs. Enterprise (8-9-1), Fri., 1 p.m.

Oak Mountain (20-3-1) vs. Vestavia Hulls (18-2-0), Fri., 1 p.m.

Finals

Sat., May 8, noon



CLASS 7A BOYS

Hoover (20-2-0) vs. Spain Park (17-1-3), 3 p.m.

Daphne (16-2-1) vs. Davidson (20-4=1), 3 p.m.

Finals

Sat., May 8, 10 a.m.

