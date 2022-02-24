HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley will be well represented when Final Four play starts Monday for the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament.
Here’s a look at the boys teams still in the running for a blue map:
- Class 7A James Clemens
- Class 5A Lee
- Class 3A Plainview
- Class 2A Mars Hill and Section
- Class 1A Decatur Heritage and Covenant Christian
Then for the girls:
- Class 6A Hazel Green
- Class 5A Lee and Guntersville
- Class 4A Deshler and New Hope
- Class 3A Plainview,
- Class 2A Pisgah
- Class 1A Skyline
The games start in Birmingham on Monday, the full brackets and schedule can be found on the AHSAA website.