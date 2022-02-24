HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley will be well represented when Final Four play starts Monday for the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament.

Here’s a look at the boys teams still in the running for a blue map:

  • Class 7A James Clemens
  • Class 5A Lee
  • Class 3A Plainview
  • Class 2A Mars Hill and Section
  • Class 1A Decatur Heritage and Covenant Christian

Then for the girls:

  • Class 6A Hazel Green
  • Class 5A Lee and Guntersville
  • Class 4A Deshler and New Hope
  • Class 3A Plainview,
  • Class 2A Pisgah
  • Class 1A Skyline

The games start in Birmingham on Monday, the full brackets and schedule can be found on the AHSAA website.