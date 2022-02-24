HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley will be well represented when Final Four play starts Monday for the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament.

Here’s a look at the boys teams still in the running for a blue map:

Class 7A James Clemens

Class 5A Lee

Class 3A Plainview

Class 2A Mars Hill and Section

Class 1A Decatur Heritage and Covenant Christian

Then for the girls:

Class 6A Hazel Green

Class 5A Lee and Guntersville

Class 4A Deshler and New Hope

Class 3A Plainview,

Class 2A Pisgah

Class 1A Skyline

The games start in Birmingham on Monday, the full brackets and schedule can be found on the AHSAA website.