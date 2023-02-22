(WHNT) — Regional tournaments continued as several teams from North Alabama punched their ticket to Birmingham by winning regional titles.

Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Wednesday:

Northwest Regional

2A

Mars Hill girls 48, Sulligent 36

Mars Hill boys 70, Tanner 57

3A

Lauderdale County girls 34, Clements 51

6A

Hazel Green girls 55, Clay-Chalkville 45

Buckhorn boys 51, Pinson Valley 41

Northeast Regional

1A

Skyline girls 47, Spring Garden 69

Skyline boys , Oakwood

4A

New Hope girls 50, Handley 42

5A

Arab girls 48, Southside 44

Scottsboro boys 67, Guntersville 66

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.