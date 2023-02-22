(WHNT) — Regional tournaments continued as several teams from North Alabama punched their ticket to Birmingham by winning regional titles.
Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Wednesday:
Northwest Regional
2A
Mars Hill girls 48, Sulligent 36
Mars Hill boys 70, Tanner 57
3A
Lauderdale County girls 34, Clements 51
6A
Hazel Green girls 55, Clay-Chalkville 45
Buckhorn boys 51, Pinson Valley 41
Northeast Regional
1A
Skyline girls 47, Spring Garden 69
Skyline boys , Oakwood
4A
New Hope girls 50, Handley 42
5A
Arab girls 48, Southside 44
Scottsboro boys 67, Guntersville 66
Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.