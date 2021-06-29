Local teams battle it out in first ever Huntsville Sports Commission 7 on 7 passing tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Milton Frank Stadium was the site of the first ever Huntsville Sports Commission 7 on 7 tournament. The event, hosted by Huntsville High School pitted 16 local football teams against each other for bragging rights.

Bob Jones bested Hazel Green in the championship, while the tournament was very competitive, the event as a whole was about players getting experience and giving coaches another offseason opportunity to evaluate their teams.

That’s a wrap!🎬

Bob Jones takes home the trophy at the first-ever HSC 7 on 7 tournament benefiting the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation.🏈 #SportsHsv pic.twitter.com/NHh5CM463O — Huntsville Sports Commission (@HSVsports) June 29, 2021

“You get to see the different talent around, and there’s some good players that go to these schools so that’s the fun thing,” said Huntsville Football head coach Mark Fleetwood. “In the morning everybody gets to play four games then from there it goes to a championship type thing so if you lose you go home you’re done so we got in seven games today so that’s a neat thing to come here and get that much work and for me to evaluate my guys.”

The event benefitted the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation.

