(WHNT) — The state cross country meet took place this weekend, and quite a few student-athletes from North Alabama came home as champions.

The Scottsboro Boys won the Class 5A state title – while Lawrence County took home the 5A girls’ title.

The Whitesburg Christian girls brought home the blue map in 3A.

Lawrence County’s Katie Mae Coan is the 5A girls individual state champ, while Whitesburg Christian’s Anna Pierce is the 3A winner.