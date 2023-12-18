ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has released its alignment for fall sports in 2024-2026, and a number of North Alabama schools are moving classifications.

The alignment included classification moves for local football, volleyball, swimming & diving, and cross country teams.

Decatur Heritage has moved up to Class 2A by enrollment, meaning all of its fall sports teams will compete in that classification. The Collinsville Panthers did the same, moving up to 3A for all fall sports due to an increased enrollment.

As for Morgan County Schools, the Danville Hawks will move up to 4A in football, volleyball and cross country, while the Priceville Bulldogs are moving up to 5A in the same sports.

One county over, the Hatton Hornets have made a jump from 2A to 4A by enrollment.

Brooks is heading back up to 5A for the first time since 2017.

Out in DeKalb County, the Fyffe Red Devils are moving up one class to 3A to compete next fall and Ider is moving down to 1A, a classification they’ve never been in before according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.

Madison Academy is a 3A school by enrollment, and when it comes to swimming & diving and cross country, they’ll be following that classification. For football and volleyball on the other hand, the ‘competitive balance factor‘ has them competing in class 4A.

Whitesburg Christian’s enrollment has moved them to Class 3A in all fall sports.

Covenant Christian School volleyball moves up to Class 2A after earning over four competitive balance points in the past two years.

The AHSAA says that alignments for winter and spring sports will be determined following completion of those championship seasons.