Local high school golfer waiting on a dream to come true due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Randolph School senior Michaela Morard was set to participate in the second annual Augusta National Women's Amateur, but on March 13 the ANWA announced the event will be postponed due to COVID-19.

Morard says getting the opportunity to play at Augusta is a dream come true and now she just has to wait a little bit longer to make her dream a reality.

"I'm sad that I can't compete soon, but I was still very honored to like receive the invitation," Morard said. "This has been a dream of mine and I finally achieved it. Being one of the few women that have been able to play that course is just such an honor. Just being able to walk on the course and walk where legends have walked I'm so excited I cannot reiterate how excited I am enough."

The tournament in Augusta isn't the only thing in Morard's life that's been put on pause; Morard still wants to finish the rest of her senior season at Randolph, but that can only happen if the AHSAA announces that sports are coming back this year.

"I've played golf this entire time and I mean I've had my fair share of high school tournaments, but it's kind of sad to think that my senior year of playing high school golf might be over and I might not get a senior year," Morard said. "I feel for all of my teammates and fellow athletes as well because this is affecting all of us too."

The ANWA has not announced a new date for the tournament at Augusta, but Morard says whenever the day comes that she gets to play that course she'll be thrilled.