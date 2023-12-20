(WHNT) — Dreams came true for high school football players all across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday as they signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level on early signing day.
Athens:
JayShon Ridgle – Houston
John McIntyre – Chattanooga
Austin:
Achilles Woods – South Alabama
Nick Crayton – Samford
Bob Jones:
Brandon White – Alabama A&M
Myles Cook – UAB
Brooks:
Carson Wheeler – North Alabama
Noah Gregg – North Alabama
Florence:
Leo Glover – North Alabama
Huntsville:
Alex Moore – Jacksonville State
James Clemens:
Marc Woods – Jacksonville State
Nate Jennings – South Alabama
Jaylen Brown – Missouri
Madison Academy:
Ken Cherry – Samford
West Morgan:
Jalen Fletcher – North Alabama
If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.