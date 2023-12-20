(WHNT) — Dreams came true for high school football players all across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday as they signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level on early signing day.

Athens:

JayShon Ridgle – Houston

John McIntyre – Chattanooga

Austin:

Achilles Woods – South Alabama

Nick Crayton – Samford

Bob Jones:

Brandon White – Alabama A&M

Myles Cook – UAB

Brooks:

Carson Wheeler – North Alabama

Noah Gregg – North Alabama

Florence:

Leo Glover – North Alabama

Huntsville:

Alex Moore – Jacksonville State

James Clemens:

Marc Woods – Jacksonville State

Nate Jennings – South Alabama

Jaylen Brown – Missouri

Madison Academy:

Ken Cherry – Samford

West Morgan:

Jalen Fletcher – North Alabama

