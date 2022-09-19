HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.

It’s part of the 256 vs. 205 Challenge. Over two weeks, teams will travel back and forth between the two cities to play each other and earn points for their overall city score. At the end of the two weeks, one city will be crowned the champion.

Huntsville, Grissom, James Clemens, Sparkman, Muscle Shoals, Haleyville, Florence and Gadsen will represent the 256 and on Monday the teams talked about the excitement of this new opportunity.

“Everybody knows the state is known for football so I think us having this challenge right now and showing the best and everybody talks about the north and the south and who’s the best, who has the best teams so I think it’s a great atmosphere for the state,” James Clemens basketball head coach Frankie Sullivan said.

“In North Alabama night in and night out, you’ve got to be ready to play. We’re excited about this in building enthusiasm and trying to promote our sport in the state,” Sparkman basketball head coach Jamie Coggins added.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to play a very meaningful game in mid-January and it not be an area game,” Muscle Shoals basketball head coach Neal Barker said.

The challenge begins on Jan. 16 and runs through Feb. 4.