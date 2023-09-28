HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When you look at high school basketball in the state of Alabama, you might wonder which city has the best teams: Huntsville or Birmingham.

The 256 vs. 205 Challenge is set to return on January 6, 2024, and will help determine area bragging rights for another season.

The Challenge pits some of top basketball programs from the two cities and their surrounding areas against each other. This year’s edition will mark the second year of the cross state challenge.

This year, the Challenge has expanded to feature 18 total schools. Nine boys programs and five girls programs will represent the 256 and nine boys programs and five girls programs will represent the 205.

Games will run from January 6 through February 1.