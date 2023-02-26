BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The rosters have been set for the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic, and quite a few local players made the list.

On the girls side, we have Deshler’s Chloe Siegel, Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff, Hazel Green’s Nyla Grace Collier and Sparkman’s Kennedy Langham. The girls team will be coached by Guntersville’s Kenny Hill.

Representing the boys will be Austin’s Cameron Collins, Huntsville’s Jamari Arnold and RJ Johnson and Izzy Miles from Grissom.

The games will be played March 11 at the Pete Mitchell Center in Mobile.