HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – High school basketball holiday tournaments began on Wednesday across North Alabama, and several local teams are in action.

In the 41st annual Huntsville City Classic, Sparkman, Grissom, Huntsville, St. Pius, Bob Jones, Austin, James Clemens and Centennial all picked up wins on day one. To view the rest of the bracket, click here.

The second annual Border Wars began at Athens, with both boys and girls Golden Eagles squads picking up wins. The tournament continues on Thursday.

The Randolph Holiday Classic and Falcon Classic also got underway on Wednesday.