Local high school athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

The Tennessee Valley is well-represented every year on National Signing Day and 2021 was no exception. Here’s a list of the local student-athletes who signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level:
Athens
Cooper Cochran – UT Martin – Baseball
Tucker Stockman – Southern Miss – Baseball
Sam Sandy – Bevill State – Baseball
Braeden Harrison – Wallace State – Baseball
Carter Pettey – UT Southern – Golf
Kylie Rinke – UAH – Throwing
Brynn South – Motlow State – Softball
Anna Carder – Southern Illinois – Softball
Emily Simon – AU Montgomery – Softball
Katie Simon – AU Montgomery – Softball
Austin
Kenley Hilleary – Kennesaw State – Softball
Katie Bracken – UAH – Softball
Bob Jones
Alexa Douthitt – UAH – Softball
Emmah Rolfe – Auburn – Softball
JW Hopkins – Wallace State – Baseball
Cole Molina – Wallace State – Baseball
Ryan Revera – Wallace State – Baseball
Fisher Moss – Snead State – Baseball
Gavin Moran – Coastal Alabama – Baseball
Deshler
Maddie Roberts – Auburn – Track and Field
Florence
Charlie Cochran – UNA – Baseball
Caleb Mahan – UAH – Baseball
Noah Toney – Wallace State – Baseball
Guntersville
Kenlie Nelson – AU Montgomery – Cross Country
Hartselle
Larissa Preuitt – Alabama – Softball
Hazel Green
Samiya Steele – Alabama State – Basketball
James Clemens
Noah Berry – Samford – Baseball
Dakota Daniel – Alabama A&M – Softball
Lauderdale County
Brodey Lentz – Northeast Mississippi Community College – Baseball
Madison Academy
William Burgreen – Jacksonville State – Football
Brandon Yeager – Southern Union – Baseball
Alex Wade – Auburn – Baseball
Phil Campbell
Mason Swinney – Alabama – Baseball
West Morgan
Skyler Hutto – Alabama – Baseball
If you know a student-athlete who signed on National Signing Day or if they have a signing coming up, please email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.