Local high school athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tennessee Valley is well-represented every year on National Signing Day and 2021 was no exception. Here’s a list of the local student-athletes who signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level:

Athens

Cooper Cochran – UT Martin – Baseball

Tucker Stockman – Southern Miss – Baseball

Sam Sandy – Bevill State – Baseball

Braeden Harrison – Wallace State – Baseball

Carter Pettey – UT Southern – Golf

Kylie Rinke – UAH – Throwing

Brynn South – Motlow State – Softball

Anna Carder – Southern Illinois – Softball

Emily Simon – AU Montgomery – Softball

Katie Simon – AU Montgomery – Softball

Austin

Kenley Hilleary – Kennesaw State – Softball

Katie Bracken – UAH – Softball

Bob Jones

Alexa Douthitt – UAH – Softball

Emmah Rolfe – Auburn – Softball

JW Hopkins – Wallace State – Baseball

Cole Molina – Wallace State – Baseball

Ryan Revera – Wallace State – Baseball

Fisher Moss – Snead State – Baseball

Gavin Moran – Coastal Alabama – Baseball

Deshler

Maddie Roberts – Auburn – Track and Field

Florence

Charlie Cochran – UNA – Baseball

Caleb Mahan – UAH – Baseball

Noah Toney – Wallace State – Baseball

Guntersville

Kenlie Nelson – AU Montgomery – Cross Country

Hartselle

Larissa Preuitt – Alabama – Softball

Hazel Green

Samiya Steele – Alabama State – Basketball

James Clemens

Noah Berry – Samford – Baseball

Dakota Daniel – Alabama A&M – Softball

Lauderdale County

Brodey Lentz – Northeast Mississippi Community College – Baseball

Madison Academy

William Burgreen – Jacksonville State – Football

Brandon Yeager – Southern Union – Baseball

Alex Wade – Auburn – Baseball

Phil Campbell

Mason Swinney – Alabama – Baseball

West Morgan

Skyler Hutto – Alabama – Baseball

If you know a student-athlete who signed on National Signing Day or if they have a signing coming up, please email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story