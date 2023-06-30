DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we see some fantastic golf at Burningtree Country Club, especially from our local guys.

Last year we even saw one of them lift the trophy in Hartselle alum Sam Murphy. This year is no different, as our North Alabama golfers are putting on a show right in their backyard.

Another Hartselle alum Tristian Wisener is playing the Daikin Spirit of America for the first time. The soon-to-be University of Alabama golfer didn’t have his best week but he’s thrilled to be on his home course.

“I hit my first golf ball during the Spirit of America about four or five years ago on the range so it’s always been a big thing around here,” Wisener said. “Just to be able to grow up and see all of my friends play and coming out to watch them and now me playing and I’m going off to college just like they were so it’s been a good career here and I’ll be happy to come back while I’m in college to play, too.”

Near the top of the leaderboard, we’ve had a battle of local guys. Muscle Shoals native Hunter Battles and Russellville’s Eric Boutwell, who led after round two. These two friends grew up playing against each other, so they say it’s pretty cool to be in this position.

“It’s nice to kind of come back here, it’s kind of like I’m at home a little bit but also it’s nice to get under the gun here in a tournament atmosphere,” Battles said. “I grew up playing with Eric, he actually he beat the brakes off of me a few weeks ago in a tournament just a little south of Muscle Shoals so it’s fun teeing up with and against him and it’s always fun to see him.”

Battles added that he’s been playing in this tournament since he was 16 and it’s always special to play high-level competition in his home state.

“I don’t really get opportunities like this that often to kind of get back here and compete in high-level amateur tournaments so it’s fun to be able to do that and I’m happy to have some family and friends come out and hopefully play some good golf along the way,” Battles added. “Just do the best I can, stay within myself, stay patient, and just kind of execute my game plan every shot that I can and we’ll see what happens at the end of the day.”

Boutwell and Justin Burroughs are tied at the top of the leaderboard at -5 while Battles are right behind at -4.

The leader’s group tees off at 10:10 a.m. on championship Saturday at the Burningtree Country Club.