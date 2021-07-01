Local golfers lead after round two of the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic

DECATUR, Ala. – Three local golfers stole the show in round two of the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic. Decatur natives Sam Murphy, Bryan Askew and Ryley Heath have the top three scores after two days of play.

Murphy, a recent graduate of Louisiana Tech shot a 71 just one day after shooting a 66.

“I knew starting off yesterday with 66 that it was going to be a big advantage going into the next three days so just kind of built off that,” said Murphy. “Started off a little rough this morning, but got together on the back nine and ended up finishing pretty solid.”

Bryan Askew did the exact opposite, shooting a 71 on day one, and a 66 on day two. Both golfers are tied for first at -5.

“I was the president here for 14 years and this place means a lot to me,” said Askew. “I live on hole 10, and just to be competitive with these guys, and be in the mix, it’s a good thing.”

Then you have Heath, the 18-year old Hartselle High grad. He’s out there golfing like a seasoned vet, shooting 69s on both days. He is currently in third at -4.

This tournament is still anyone’s for the taking as two rounds remain. We will have coverage from Burningtree Country Club, Friday and Saturday on News 19.