GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday, football players with Madison County, North Jackson, DAR, Geraldine, Lee and Sparkman got together for the annual 7 on 7 at Madison County High School.

The round-robin format allowed each squad to play six games throughout the day, giving them the chance to get solid competition in and grow as individuals and as a team.

Tigers head coach Matt Putnam said this is one of his favorite days of the entire year, as he loves seeing his guys get better and bond as a team.

“Once the season gets here in the middle of August, it’s nonstop it’s such a grind so trying to get our kids ready and prepared for the fall is really what it’s all about and playing together as a team,” Putnam said. “We’re going to stay here tonight, we’re going to spend the night and we’ve got a lot of games and a lot of stuff that we’ll do – and we’ll get up in the morning and go play paintball. So we just want to bring our kids together and love each other as brothers. We talk about being a family, and we’re serious about it.”

The Tigers will open the season on August 25 hosting Buckhorn.