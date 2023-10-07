HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The rosters have been released for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game.

Muscle Shoals’ defensive back Xavier Johnson, James Clemens’ defensive lineman Jaylen Brown, Brooks’ offensive lineman and UNA commit Carson Wheeler and Madison Academy offensive lineman Reese Baker will all represent team Alabama.

There are also six Alabama Crimson Tide commits and five Auburn Tiger commits rounding out the roster.

This year’s game is set for Dec. 16 on the campus of Southern Mississippi. Alabama won last season 14-10.