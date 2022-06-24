HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Braves country spreads a lot farther than metro Atlanta as there are tons of fans here in North Alabama who all remember what it was like to see the Braves win their first World Series championship since 1995.

The World Series trophy made a few stops in Huntsville this week, so News 19 stopped by to talk with some Braves fans about what that moment was like for them and how it felt to see the trophy up close.

The trophy will next head to the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre in Albertville on Saturday.