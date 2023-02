HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville boys basketball team held on late to defeat Sparkman 51-42 to capture the Class 7A Area 7 Championship.

Also in Class 7A, Austin defeated Bob Jones 62-45 to win the Area 8 Championship.

In Class 4A, the top team Westminster Christian dominated West Limestone 75-30 for the Area 15 title, while West Morgan took home the Area 13 Championship 60-43.