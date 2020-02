HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A few high school basketball teams from the Tennessee Valley took the court on Monday looking to punch their ticket to the State Final Four in Birmingham.

Here’s a look at how they did:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Regional

Class 1A Girls Finals

Mars Hill Bible 56, Phillips 33

Class 1A Boys Finals

Pickens County 50, Decatur Heritage 47

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Class 4A Girls Semifinals

Deshler 75, Priceville 64

Rogers 61, Haleyville 17

Class 4A Boys Semifinals

West Limestone 54, Haleyville 38

Brooks 62, West Morgan 40