HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The AHSAA state wrestling championships wrapped up on Saturday at the VBC and we saw multiple Tennessee Valley athletes take home some titles.

Westminster Christian’s Marcus Wright won his third straight individual state title, while Arab’s Will Caneer won the Class 5A title and earned Class 5A most outstanding wrestling.

Other Arab state champs are Colby Silva, Joshua Roe and Patrick Lawler. Scottsboro’s Stone Stanton and John Stewart also won in Class 5A.

Other local athletes to take home individual state titles are New Hope’s Rickey Toney, Madison County’s Mason Ellis, Athens’ Will Anderson and Huntsville’s Yanik Simon, Jack Ciccolella and John McKinnney.

Scottsboro finished as Class 5A runner-up.

To view the full results, head to the AHSAA website.