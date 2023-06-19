HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local athletes, coaches and programs from North Alabama took home some hardware at the 2023 Rocket City Awards.
News 19 partnered with 97.7 for the inaugural event and sports director Olivia Whitmire got to help present the awards at the event.
From high school to college and the pros, there was tons of well-deserved recognition on stage at the Mars Music Hall on Monday night.
Here’s a list of all the winners from the first-ever Rocket City Awards:
- North Alabama Men’s College Team of the Year – UAH basketball
- North Alabama Men’s College Athlete of the Year – Jacari Lane, UNA basketball
- North Alabama Women’s College Team of the Year – UAH Softball
- North Alabama Women’s College Athlete of the Year – Katie Bracken, UAH softball
- College Athlete of the Year (From the Area) – Kobe Brown, Missouri basketball
- North Alabama College Coach of the Year – Les Stuedeman, UAH softball
- Inspirational Athlete of the Year – Kira Lewis Jr., New Orleans Pelicans
- Pro Athlete of the Year (From the Area) – Kyle Wright, Atlanta Braves
- Billy Neighbors Lifetime Achievement Award – Ronnie Stapler
- High School Girls Team of the Year – Hazel Green Basketball
- High School Girls Coach of the Year – Tim Miller, Hazel Green basketball
- High School Boys Team of the Year – Huntsville High Swimming
- High School Boys Athlete of the Year – Caleb Holt, Buckhorn basketball
- High School Boys Coach of the Year – Patrick Harding, Buckhorn basketball
Congratulations to the nominees and winners from the Rocket City Awards!