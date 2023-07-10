(WHNT) — The 2023 MLB Draft is taking place over three days in Seattle, during all-star week. And several players from the Yellowhammer State were taken on Day Two, including two North Alabama natives.

The Alabama Crimson Tide had four players selected during day two, while the Auburn Tigers had two. One member of the Tide who was taken in this draft happens to be Bob Jones alum Caden Rose, who was taken 208th overall in the seventh round by the Boston Red Sox.

Another North Alabama native was taken on day two as well, as Geraldine’s Jake Peppers was taken out of Jacksonville State in the ninth round at 269th overall by the Chicago White Sox. He’ll be joining a Florence native, Grant Taylor out of LSU, who was taken with the 51st pick in the 2nd round on day one.

Starting off the draft day for the Tigers, shortstop Cole Foster was taken 85th overall by the San Francisco Giants.

Bama outfielder Andrew Pinckney and left-handed pitcher Grayson Hitt were both taken in the fourth round. Pinckney was taken 102nd overall by the Washington Nationals and Hitt was taken 112th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The third member of the Tide, taken before Rose, was picked in the 6th round on Monday, as left-handed pitcher Hunter Furtado, was taken 167th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Auburn would have another player selected on day two in the eighth round, as infielder Bryson Ware was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies at 253rd overall.

Round 11 of the MLB Draft will pick up on Tuesday at 2 p.m.