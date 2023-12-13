HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers have made a trip to the Von Braun Center to take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in the Rocket City Classic.

The Rocket City Classic is making its return for the first time since 2019 while the Tigers are making their first trip to Huntsville since 2009.

Auburn will bring two familiar faces to the area when UAH transfer Chaney Johnson and New Market native Denver Jones take the floor.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will tip off at 7 p.m., follow along on-air and online throughout the evening for live updates throughout and following the game.