(WHNT) — As area high school football is getting kicked off for the season, the Tennessee Valley is experiencing an extreme heat wave causing many schools to push back kick-off times.

Follow along with this article for updated kick-off times across the Tennessee Valley.

Below is a list of matchups that have already been pushed back:

Scottsboro at Fort Payne – 7:30 p.m. (Friday, August 25)

Albertville at Arab – 7:30 p.m. (Thursday, August 24)

Buckhorn at Madison County – 8:00 p.m. (Friday, August 25)

Hazel Green at Sparkman – 8:00 p.m. (Friday, August 25)

Whitesburg Christian at Woodville – 7:30 p.m. (Friday, August 25)

Coaches/ADs/School officials — If you have pushed back your kick-off time this week, please let us know by emailing news@whnt.com.